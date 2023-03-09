The Volatility of Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) Stock: A -1.19% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has gone down by -1.19% for the week, with a -16.32% drop in the past month and a -16.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for GFI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.56% for GFI stock, with a simple moving average of -5.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is 11.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GFI is 0.85.

The public float for GFI is 858.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. On March 09, 2023, GFI’s average trading volume was 5.14M shares.

GFI) stock’s latest price update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 9.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GFI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15.30 based on the research report published on April 04th of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GFI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 17th of the previous year.

GFI Trading at -16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -17.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI fell by -1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.78. In addition, Gold Fields Limited saw -11.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.