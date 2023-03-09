The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA)’s stock price has increased by 4.17 compared to its previous closing price of 14.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that Duckhorn Hits 52-Week Low. Winemaker’s Stock Isn’t Aging Well.

Is It Worth Investing in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) Right Now?

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for NAPA is $20.00, which is $4.28 above the current price. The public float for NAPA is 42.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAPA on March 09, 2023 was 417.65K shares.

NAPA’s Market Performance

NAPA stock saw an increase of 4.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.48% and a quarterly increase of -2.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.50% for NAPA stock, with a simple moving average of -7.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAPA

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAPA reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for NAPA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NAPA, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

NAPA Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAPA rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.24. In addition, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. saw -5.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAPA starting from Mallard Holdco, LLC, who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $19.25 back on Jul 11. After this action, Mallard Holdco, LLC now owns 69,150,301 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., valued at $96,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Rasmuson Zach sale 25,000 shares at $20.18 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Rasmuson Zach is holding 422,685 shares at $504,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.60 for the present operating margin

+47.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. stands at +16.16. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NAPA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.