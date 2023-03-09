The -8.39% Simple Moving Average of Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s (TVTX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) has gone down by -2.85% for the week, with a -4.43% drop in the past month and a 5.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.93% for TVTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.70% for TVTX stock, with a simple moving average of -8.39% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TVTX is at 0.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TVTX is $35.62, which is $14.5 above the current market price. The public float for TVTX is 63.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.86% of that float. The average trading volume for TVTX on March 09, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.96 compared to its previous closing price of 21.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $37 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TVTX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for TVTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to TVTX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

TVTX Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -3.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.23. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc. saw 0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from Calvin Sandra, who sale 360 shares at the price of $22.42 back on Feb 02. After this action, Calvin Sandra now owns 42,805 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc., valued at $8,071 using the latest closing price.

Dube Eric M, the Chief Executive Officer of Travere Therapeutics Inc., sale 8,196 shares at $22.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Dube Eric M is holding 237,150 shares at $182,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.65 for the present operating margin

+80.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stands at -131.35. Equity return is now at value -219.10, with -37.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.