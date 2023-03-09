The -5.35% Simple Moving Average of Asana Inc.’s (ASAN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Asana Inc. (ASAN) has seen a 21.01% increase in the past week, with a 10.97% gain in the past month, and a 23.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.00% for ASAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.95% for ASAN stock, with a simple moving average of -5.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is $18.64, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for ASAN is 75.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASAN on March 09, 2023 was 3.21M shares.

ASAN) stock’s latest price update

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)’s stock price has increased by 1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 17.48. however, the company has experienced a 21.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Asana’s Outlook Has Been Hit by Slowdown in Tech Hiring. Here’s What Analysts Think.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $18 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASAN reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for ASAN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

ASAN Trading at 21.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +21.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.69. In addition, Asana Inc. saw 29.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Wan Tim M, who sale 5,055 shares at the price of $13.65 back on Dec 21. After this action, Wan Tim M now owns 607,051 shares of Asana Inc., valued at $69,001 using the latest closing price.

LACEY ELEANOR B, the GC, Corporate Secretary of Asana Inc., sale 2,034 shares at $13.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that LACEY ELEANOR B is holding 166,270 shares at $27,764 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-70.07 for the present operating margin

+89.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc. stands at -76.19. Equity return is now at value -190.20, with -53.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Asana Inc. (ASAN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.