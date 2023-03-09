The -13.88% Decline of United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (UAL) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, UAL stock has gone up by 3.57%, with a monthly gain of 6.56% and a quarterly surge of 20.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for United Airlines Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.14% for UAL stock, with a simple moving average of 30.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) is 26.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UAL is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for UAL is 325.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.81% of that float. On March 09, 2023, UAL’s average trading volume was 8.36M shares.

UAL) stock’s latest price update

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL)’s stock price has increased by 0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 54.01. However, the company has seen a 3.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/20/23 that United Airlines to Ease Family Seating Fees

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

In the past week, UAL stock has gone up by 3.57%, with a monthly gain of 6.56% and a quarterly surge of 20.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for United Airlines Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.14% for UAL stock, with a simple moving average of 30.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $70 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAL reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for UAL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to UAL, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

UAL Trading at 13.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.82. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 43.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from KENNY CHRIS, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $48.94 back on Feb 10. After this action, KENNY CHRIS now owns 8,132 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $783,070 using the latest closing price.

Hart Gregory L, the EVP & Chief Growth Officer of United Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $50.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Hart Gregory L is holding 19,652 shares at $1,014,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+8.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +1.64. Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.