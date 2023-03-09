Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has seen a -6.26% decrease in the past week, with a -6.33% drop in the past month, and a 8.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for TECK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.95% for TECK stock, with a simple moving average of 10.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Right Now?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.08.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for TECK is 503.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TECK on March 09, 2023 was 3.62M shares.

TECK) stock’s latest price update

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 39.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The stock of Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has seen a -6.26% decrease in the past week, with a -6.33% drop in the past month, and a 8.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for TECK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.95% for TECK stock, with a simple moving average of 10.24% for the last 200 days.

TECK Trading at -4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK fell by -6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.50. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.81 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at +23.61. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 6.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.