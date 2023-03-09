TechnipFMC plc’s (FTI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, FTI stock has gone down by -1.62%, with a monthly gain of 15.80% and a quarterly surge of 26.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for TechnipFMC plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.90% for FTI stock, with a simple moving average of 49.64% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FTI is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FTI is $18.16, which is $2.15 above the current market price. The public float for FTI is 439.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.53% of that float. The average trading volume for FTI on March 09, 2023 was 5.49M shares.

FTI) stock’s latest price update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 15.17. but the company has seen a -1.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTI reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FTI, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

FTI Trading at 13.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +12.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTI fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.54. In addition, TechnipFMC plc saw 24.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTI starting from Landes Jonathan, who sale 10,400 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Dec 29. After this action, Landes Jonathan now owns 138,545 shares of TechnipFMC plc, valued at $124,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.53 for the present operating margin

+13.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for TechnipFMC plc stands at -0.92. Equity return is now at value -3.30, with -1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.