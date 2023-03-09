Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is 14.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSM is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is $172.82, which is $6.37 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 4.86B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On March 09, 2023, TSM’s average trading volume was 13.68M shares.

TSM) stock’s latest price update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM)’s stock price has increased by 2.23 compared to its previous closing price of 88.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Berkshire Hathaway Sheds Most of Its Stake in Chip Maker TSMC

TSM’s Market Performance

TSM’s stock has risen by 2.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.09% and a quarterly rise of 11.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.26% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of 11.00% for the last 200 days.

TSM Trading at 3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.88. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 21.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Equity return is now at value 38.70, with 22.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.