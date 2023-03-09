Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR)’s stock price has decreased by -18.63 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.42.

The public float for SNCR is 85.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of SNCR was 303.10K shares.

SNCR’s Market Performance

SNCR stock saw a decrease of -20.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.17% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.83% for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.50% for SNCR stock, with a simple moving average of -26.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCR stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SNCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNCR reach a price target of $5.25. The rating they have provided for SNCR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to SNCR, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

SNCR Trading at -2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares sank -14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCR fell by -20.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0112. In addition, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. saw 34.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCR starting from Waldis Stephen G, who sale 3,408 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Feb 21. After this action, Waldis Stephen G now owns 749,346 shares of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., valued at $3,602 using the latest closing price.

Gabrys Christina, the SVP and CLO of Synchronoss Technologies Inc., sale 587 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Gabrys Christina is holding 80,373 shares at $939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.98 for the present operating margin

+48.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stands at -8.18. Equity return is now at value -4.60, with -0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.