SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB)’s stock price has decreased by -38.75 compared to its previous closing price of 267.83. However, the company has seen a -40.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/20/23 that Ally and SVB Financial Rise Sharply. Here’s What Wall Street Likes About the Banks.

Is It Worth Investing in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) Right Now?

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIVB is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SIVB is $282.82, which is $137.13 above the current price. The public float for SIVB is 58.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIVB on March 09, 2023 was 884.07K shares.

SIVB’s Market Performance

SIVB stock saw a decrease of -40.82% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -49.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for SVB Financial Group (SIVB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -44.04% for SIVB stock, with a simple moving average of -50.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIVB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SIVB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SIVB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $186 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIVB reach a price target of $265, previously predicting the price at $400. The rating they have provided for SIVB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

SIVB Trading at -41.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -47.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIVB fell by -39.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $285.50. In addition, SVB Financial Group saw -28.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIVB starting from BECKER GREGORY W, who sale 12,451 shares at the price of $287.42 back on Feb 27. After this action, BECKER GREGORY W now owns 92,552 shares of SVB Financial Group, valued at $3,578,652 using the latest closing price.

Beck Daniel J, the Chief Financial Officer of SVB Financial Group, sale 2,000 shares at $287.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Beck Daniel J is holding 4,207 shares at $575,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIVB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SVB Financial Group stands at +23.06. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.