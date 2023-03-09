STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for STAA is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for STAA is $79.50, which is $18.11 above the current market price. The public float for STAA is 47.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.70% of that float. The average trading volume for STAA on March 09, 2023 was 793.08K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

STAA) stock’s latest price update

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA)’s stock price has increased by 5.14 compared to its previous closing price of 58.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

STAA’s Market Performance

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has seen a 4.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -17.75% decline in the past month and a 1.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for STAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.39% for STAA stock, with a simple moving average of -14.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAA

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STAA reach a price target of $67, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for STAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 28th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to STAA, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

STAA Trading at -5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -16.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.96. In addition, STAAR Surgical Company saw 26.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., who purchase 39,090 shares at the price of $47.93 back on Dec 29. After this action, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. now owns 8,783,082 shares of STAAR Surgical Company, valued at $1,873,431 using the latest closing price.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of STAAR Surgical Company, purchase 100,000 shares at $46.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 8,743,992 shares at $4,697,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.40 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAAR Surgical Company stands at +13.63. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.