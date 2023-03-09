SRAX Inc. (SRAX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX)’s stock price has decreased by -62.03 compared to its previous closing price of 1.58. However, the company has seen a -64.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SRAX Inc. (SRAX) by analysts is $6.60, which is $6.0 above the current market price. The public float for SRAX is 21.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of SRAX was 104.89K shares.

SRAX’s Market Performance

SRAX stock saw a decrease of -64.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -73.91% and a quarterly a decrease of -62.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 47.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.45% for SRAX Inc. (SRAX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -66.65% for SRAX stock, with a simple moving average of -72.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRAX stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SRAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRAX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $4 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2020.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRAX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for SRAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 17th, 2017.

Chardan Capital Markets gave a rating of “Buy” to SRAX, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

SRAX Trading at -67.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.72%, as shares sank -73.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRAX fell by -64.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7175. In addition, SRAX Inc. saw -60.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SRAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32 for the present operating margin

+44.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for SRAX Inc. stands at -36.33. Equity return is now at value -80.40, with -35.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, SRAX Inc. (SRAX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.