Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Stock Sees a-4.58 Decrease

The stock of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) has seen a -10.93% decrease in the past week, with a -18.68% drop in the past month, and a -29.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.69% for SPIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.29% for SPIR stock, with a simple moving average of -26.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPIR is $3.32, which is $2.23 above the current price. The public float for SPIR is 114.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPIR on March 09, 2023 was 460.89K shares.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.58 compared to its previous closing price of 0.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPIR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SPIR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPIR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPIR reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for SPIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to SPIR, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

SPIR Trading at -13.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares sank -14.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPIR fell by -10.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0343. In addition, Spire Global Inc. saw -2.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPIR starting from Platzer Peter, who sale 90,396 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Feb 24. After this action, Platzer Peter now owns 10,887,289 shares of Spire Global Inc., valued at $92,385 using the latest closing price.

Condor Theresa, the Chief Operating Officer of Spire Global Inc., sale 35,118 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Condor Theresa is holding 1,153,461 shares at $35,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPIR

Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.