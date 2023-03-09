Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Stock Observes -1.33% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has seen a 5.97% increase in the past week, with a -1.24% drop in the past month, and a -1.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for SOVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.20% for SOVO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SOVO is $17.50, which is $3.16 above than the current price. The public float for SOVO is 90.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of SOVO on March 09, 2023 was 246.77K shares.

SOVO) stock’s latest price update

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO)’s stock price has increased by 5.97 compared to its previous closing price of 13.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOVO

The stock of Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has seen a 5.97% increase in the past week, with a -1.24% drop in the past month, and a -1.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for SOVO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.20% for SOVO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOVO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOVO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SOVO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SOVO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $16 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOVO reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for SOVO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to SOVO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

SOVO Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOVO rose by +11.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.40. In addition, Sovos Brands Inc. saw -2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOVO starting from Jensen Kirk A., who sale 28,583 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Jan 18. After this action, Jensen Kirk A. now owns 382,170 shares of Sovos Brands Inc., valued at $384,990 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Kirk A., the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Sovos Brands Inc., sale 13,850 shares at $13.55 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that Jensen Kirk A. is holding 410,753 shares at $187,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.49 for the present operating margin

+26.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sovos Brands Inc. stands at +0.27. Equity return is now at value -5.70, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.