Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 5.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Consolidation Drives Private Equity’s Haynesville Shale Exits

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Right Now?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWN is 1.33.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for SWN is 1.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 6.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWN on March 09, 2023 was 23.92M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN’s stock has seen a -0.56% decrease for the week, with a 5.10% rise in the past month and a -11.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for Southwestern Energy Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.49% for SWN stock, with a simple moving average of -19.41% for the last 200 days.

SWN Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN fell by -0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw -8.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Equity return is now at value 111.00, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.