Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC)’s stock price has increased by 19.86 compared to its previous closing price of 4.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Top Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Brokerage Team Leaves for Rival Newmark

Is It Worth Investing in Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE: DTC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DTC is $7.90, which is $3.25 above the current market price. The public float for DTC is 63.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.20% of that float. The average trading volume for DTC on March 09, 2023 was 175.18K shares.

DTC’s Market Performance

The stock of Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has seen a 18.68% increase in the past week, with a 5.21% rise in the past month, and a 12.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for DTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.30% for DTC stock, with a simple moving average of 10.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTC stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DTC in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $7 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DTC reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for DTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2022.

DTC Trading at 16.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +10.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTC rose by +22.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.17. In addition, Solo Brands Inc. saw 29.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTC starting from Merris John, who purchase 5,533 shares at the price of $3.82 back on Dec 16. After this action, Merris John now owns 144,552 shares of Solo Brands Inc., valued at $21,152 using the latest closing price.

Webb Somer, the Chief Financial Officer of Solo Brands Inc., purchase 45,000 shares at $4.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Webb Somer is holding 115,372 shares at $184,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.78 for the present operating margin

+59.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solo Brands Inc. stands at +2.65. Equity return is now at value -13.60, with -5.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.