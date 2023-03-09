Should You Invest in Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Now?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WBS is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WBS is $63.95, which is $18.28 above the current market price. The public float for WBS is 172.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.36% of that float. The average trading volume for WBS on March 09, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

WBS) stock’s latest price update

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.33 compared to its previous closing price of 49.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WBS’s Market Performance

Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has seen a -10.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.14% decline in the past month and a -2.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for WBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.60% for WBS stock, with a simple moving average of -3.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBS reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for WBS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

WBS Trading at -7.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -14.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS fell by -9.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.99. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw -1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $47.35 back on Sep 08. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 132,910 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $947,039 using the latest closing price.

Massiani Luis, the Chief Operating Officer of Webster Financial Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $46.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Massiani Luis is holding 152,910 shares at $371,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corporation stands at +23.64. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.