Should You Invest in VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Now?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VICI is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VICI is 999.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.69% of that float. The average trading volume for VICI on March 09, 2023 was 6.10M shares.

VICI) stock’s latest price update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI)’s stock price has increased by 0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 33.48. but the company has seen a 0.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/22 that Blackstone to Sell Stakes in MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay

VICI’s Market Performance

VICI’s stock has risen by 0.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.57% and a quarterly rise of 1.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for VICI Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.57% for VICI stock, with a simple moving average of 4.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VICI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VICI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $36 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to VICI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

VICI Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICI rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.91. In addition, VICI Properties Inc. saw 4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VICI

Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.