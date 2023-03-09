Should You Invest in OmniAb Inc (OABI) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OABI is $10.00, which is $6.81 above the current market price. The public float for OABI is 93.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.05% of that float. The average trading volume for OABI on March 09, 2023 was 821.76K shares.

OABI) stock’s latest price update

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.68 compared to its previous closing price of 3.58. However, the company has seen a -17.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OABI’s Market Performance

OABI’s stock has fallen by -17.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.44% and a quarterly drop of -7.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.02% for OmniAb Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.92% for OABI stock, with a simple moving average of -51.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OABI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OABI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OABI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OABI in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OABI reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for OABI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to OABI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

OABI Trading at -9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OABI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares sank -13.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OABI fell by -18.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.88. In addition, OmniAb Inc saw -2.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OABI starting from FOEHR MATTHEW W, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $3.77 back on Dec 12. After this action, FOEHR MATTHEW W now owns 1,838,084 shares of OmniAb Inc, valued at $564,765 using the latest closing price.

Cochran Jennifer R., the Director of OmniAb Inc, purchase 22,250 shares at $3.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Cochran Jennifer R. is holding 77,476 shares at $83,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OABI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OmniAb Inc (OABI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.