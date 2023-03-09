Should You Invest in Genius Group Limited (GNS) Now?

The public float for GNS is 10.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.72% of that float. The average trading volume for GNS on March 09, 2023 was 20.91M shares.

GNS stock's latest price update

Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)’s stock price has increased by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 3.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 60.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GNS's Market Performance

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has seen a 60.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -44.68% decline in the past month and a 819.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.40% for GNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.29% for GNS stock, with a simple moving average of 9.64% for the last 200 days.

GNS Trading at 15.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.03%, as shares sank -37.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,072.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS rose by +60.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw 1080.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.