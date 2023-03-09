Should You Invest in Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BNGO is at 2.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BNGO is $6.10, which is $4.34 above the current market price. The public float for BNGO is 291.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.90% of that float. The average trading volume for BNGO on March 09, 2023 was 6.96M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BNGO) stock’s latest price update

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.31. but the company has seen a 0.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/21 that Airbnb, Merck, High Tide, Square: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

BNGO’s Market Performance

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has experienced a 0.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.99% drop in the past month, and a -34.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.40% for BNGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.87% for BNGO stock, with a simple moving average of -32.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNGO reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for BNGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BNGO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

BNGO Trading at -18.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -23.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4330. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc. saw -10.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNGO starting from Linney Yvonne, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $3.62 back on Aug 15. After this action, Linney Yvonne now owns 0 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc., valued at $72,402 using the latest closing price.

BARKER DAVID L, the Director of Bionano Genomics Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that BARKER DAVID L is holding 13,894 shares at $16,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-428.79 for the present operating margin

+4.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at -402.84. Equity return is now at value -38.50, with -34.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.