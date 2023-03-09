SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) by analysts is $20.00, The public float for SPRC is 3.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of SPRC was 1.07M shares.

SPRC) stock’s latest price update

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.78 compared to its previous closing price of 0.72. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has experienced a -5.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.22% drop in the past month, and a -35.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.08% for SPRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.30% for SPRC stock, with a simple moving average of -43.97% for the last 200 days.

SPRC Trading at -18.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares sank -21.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8369. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.