Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is above average at 22.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.80.

The public float for SLB is 1.42B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLB on March 09, 2023 was 9.24M shares.

SLB) stock’s latest price update

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 54.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLB’s Market Performance

SLB’s stock has fallen by -2.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.85% and a quarterly rise of 4.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for Schlumberger Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.14% for SLB stock, with a simple moving average of 17.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $68 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLB reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for SLB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

SLB Trading at -2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.70. In addition, Schlumberger Limited saw 0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Kasibhatla Vijay, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $55.99 back on Mar 03. After this action, Kasibhatla Vijay now owns 49,378 shares of Schlumberger Limited, valued at $895,920 using the latest closing price.

Rennick Gavin, the President New Energy of Schlumberger Limited, sale 17,550 shares at $57.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Rennick Gavin is holding 77,479 shares at $1,002,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+19.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Schlumberger Limited stands at +12.21. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.