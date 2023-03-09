Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) is 76.24x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) is $45.80, which is $7.55 above the current market price. The public float for RYAN is 97.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.50% of that float. On March 09, 2023, RYAN’s average trading volume was 625.12K shares.

RYAN) stock’s latest price update

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN)’s stock price has increased by 1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 38.85. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RYAN’s Market Performance

RYAN’s stock has fallen by -4.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.52% and a quarterly drop of -5.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.98% for RYAN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RYAN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RYAN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $51 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYAN reach a price target of $45, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for RYAN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to RYAN, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

RYAN Trading at -6.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAN fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.10. In addition, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. saw -5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAN starting from VANACKER MICHAEL THOMAS, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $40.75 back on Mar 06. After this action, VANACKER MICHAEL THOMAS now owns 0 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc., valued at $1,833,745 using the latest closing price.

RYAN PATRICK G, the Chief Executive Officer of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc., purchase 86,178 shares at $39.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that RYAN PATRICK G is holding 6,458,771 shares at $3,375,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. stands at +3.58. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.