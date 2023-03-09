Rumble Inc. (RUM) Stock Showcases 6.14% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Rumble Inc. (RUM) has seen a 22.97% increase in the past week, with a -3.49% drop in the past month, and a 27.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for RUM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.14% for RUM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rumble Inc. (RUM) is $15.00, which is $5.31 above the current market price. The public float for RUM is 61.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. On March 09, 2023, RUM’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

RUM) stock’s latest price update

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM)’s stock price has increased by 2.22 compared to its previous closing price of 9.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RUM Trading at 10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares sank -5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUM rose by +22.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.10. In addition, Rumble Inc. saw 62.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RUM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rumble Inc. (RUM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.