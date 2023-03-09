Roku Inc. (ROKU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROKU is 1.73.

The average price recommended by analysts for Roku Inc. (ROKU) is $71.74, which is $4.73 above the current market price. The public float for ROKU is 121.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.77% of that float. On March 09, 2023, ROKU’s average trading volume was 7.85M shares.

ROKU stock's latest price update

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU)’s stock price has increased by 1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 62.40. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported 11 hours ago that Roku Poaches Stitch Fix Finance Chief Dan Jedda

ROKU’s Market Performance

Roku Inc. (ROKU) has experienced a -0.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.66% rise in the past month, and a 12.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.74% for ROKU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.43% for ROKU stock, with a simple moving average of -4.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROKU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ROKU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROKU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $85 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROKU reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for ROKU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to ROKU, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

ROKU Trading at 15.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU fell by -0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.01. In addition, Roku Inc. saw 55.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Fuchsberg Gilbert, who sale 2,089 shares at the price of $64.34 back on Mar 03. After this action, Fuchsberg Gilbert now owns 33,014 shares of Roku Inc., valued at $134,406 using the latest closing price.

KAY STEPHEN H, the SVP General Counsel, Secretary of Roku Inc., sale 1,386 shares at $64.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that KAY STEPHEN H is holding 78,527 shares at $89,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.74 for the present operating margin

+43.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc. stands at -15.93. Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Roku Inc. (ROKU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.