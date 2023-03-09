Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is above average at 32.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is $278.36, which is -$26.77 below the current market price. The public float for ROK is 114.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ROK on March 09, 2023 was 673.26K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ROK) stock’s latest price update

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK)’s stock price has increased by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 302.30. However, the company has experienced a 3.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/26/23 that Rockwell’s Blowout Earnings Show U.S. Manufacturing Is Strong

ROK’s Market Performance

ROK’s stock has risen by 3.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.80% and a quarterly rise of 19.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Rockwell Automation Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.05% for ROK stock, with a simple moving average of 24.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROK

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROK reach a price target of $290. The rating they have provided for ROK stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to ROK, setting the target price at $378 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

ROK Trading at 8.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $295.31. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc. saw 18.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Gangestad Nicholas C, who sale 1,975 shares at the price of $294.25 back on Mar 02. After this action, Gangestad Nicholas C now owns 7,757 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc., valued at $581,142 using the latest closing price.

Woods Isaac, the Vice President and Treasurer of Rockwell Automation Inc., sale 100 shares at $294.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Woods Isaac is holding 452 shares at $29,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.92 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc. stands at +11.98. Equity return is now at value 40.20, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.