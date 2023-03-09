RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RLX is $42.11, which is $2.5 above the current price. The public float for RLX is 381.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RLX on March 09, 2023 was 10.06M shares.

RLX) stock’s latest price update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX)’s stock price has increased by 3.59 compared to its previous closing price of 2.23. however, the company has experienced a 6.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/10/21 that Investor Sues Chinese E-Cigarette Maker RLX for Allegedly Misrepresenting Risks

RLX’s Market Performance

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has seen a 6.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.45% gain in the past month and a -10.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.41% for RLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.77% for RLX stock, with a simple moving average of 22.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for RLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Buy” to RLX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

RLX Trading at -3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX rose by +6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, RLX Technology Inc. saw 0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.98 for the present operating margin

+43.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc. stands at +23.76. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 13.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.