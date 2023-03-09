Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL)’s stock price has increased by 21.77 compared to its previous closing price of 1.47. However, the company has experienced a 14.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RIGL is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) is $3.85, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for RIGL is 170.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. On March 09, 2023, RIGL’s average trading volume was 2.99M shares.

RIGL’s Market Performance

RIGL stock saw an increase of 14.74% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.68% and a quarterly increase of 88.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.97% for RIGL stock, with a simple moving average of 40.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIGL

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIGL reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for RIGL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to RIGL, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on June 08th of the previous year.

RIGL Trading at 12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIGL rose by +14.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5900. In addition, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 19.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIGL starting from RODRIGUEZ RAUL R, who sale 20,340 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Feb 06. After this action, RODRIGUEZ RAUL R now owns 1,680,713 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $35,595 using the latest closing price.

Dummer Wolfgang, the EVP & CMO of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,389 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Dummer Wolfgang is holding 72,459 shares at $8,946 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.01 for the present operating margin

+98.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -12.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.