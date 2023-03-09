Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is $37.64, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for RVNC is 79.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RVNC on March 09, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RVNC) stock’s latest price update

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.83 compared to its previous closing price of 32.91. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/08/22 that FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

RVNC’s Market Performance

Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has seen a -0.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.09% decline in the past month and a 51.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for RVNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.74% for RVNC stock, with a simple moving average of 42.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVNC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RVNC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RVNC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVNC reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for RVNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RVNC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

RVNC Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -7.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVNC fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.09. In addition, Revance Therapeutics Inc. saw 73.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVNC starting from Schilke Tobin, who sale 3,201 shares at the price of $33.50 back on Mar 01. After this action, Schilke Tobin now owns 49,390 shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc., valued at $107,234 using the latest closing price.

Schilke Tobin, the CFO of Revance Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,201 shares at $34.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Schilke Tobin is holding 54,676 shares at $110,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-353.06 for the present operating margin

+44.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at -361.59. Equity return is now at value -786.70, with -57.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.