REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is $1.50, which is $2.11 above the current market price. The public float for REE is 205.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REE on March 09, 2023 was 652.98K shares.

REE) stock’s latest price update

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE)’s stock price has increased by 1.98 compared to its previous closing price of 0.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

REE’s Market Performance

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has seen a -4.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.99% decline in the past month and a -26.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.38% for REE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.11% for REE stock, with a simple moving average of -54.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REE

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REE reach a price target of $1. The rating they have provided for REE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to REE, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

REE Trading at -13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -19.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4407. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw -0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8591600.00 for the present operating margin

-16483.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for REE Automotive Ltd. stands at -8422166.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.