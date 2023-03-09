Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Stock Records 20.68% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) has seen a -40.61% decrease in the past week, with a -34.45% drop in the past month, and a 20.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.14% for RCON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.31% for RCON stock, with a simple moving average of 9.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) is above average at 2.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is $10.00, The public float for RCON is 32.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RCON on March 09, 2023 was 508.26K shares.

RCON) stock’s latest price update

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON)’s stock price has decreased by -11.89 compared to its previous closing price of 1.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -40.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCON stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCON in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 12th of the previous year 2018.

RCON Trading at -29.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.20%, as shares sank -37.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCON fell by -40.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6300. In addition, Recon Technology Ltd. saw -14.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-98.25 for the present operating margin

+23.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recon Technology Ltd. stands at +114.10. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 21.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.