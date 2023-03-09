Real-Time Update: Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has seen a 13.41% increase in the past week, with a 23.86% gain in the past month, and a 33.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.78% for SYTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.14% for SYTA stock, with a simple moving average of -57.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) by analysts is $0.50, which is $1.04 above the current market price. The public float for SYTA is 44.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.23% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of SYTA was 4.18M shares.

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)’s stock price has decreased by -19.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. but the company has seen a 13.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The stock of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has seen a 13.41% increase in the past week, with a 23.86% gain in the past month, and a 33.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.78% for SYTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.14% for SYTA stock, with a simple moving average of -57.89% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at 18.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.86%, as shares surge +23.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1765. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw 37.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-195.90 for the present operating margin

+11.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -313.11. Equity return is now at value -147.90, with -78.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.