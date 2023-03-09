Real-Time Update: Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has seen a 25.00% increase in the past week, with a -1.22% drop in the past month, and a 31.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.31% for SWIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.77% for SWIM stock, with a simple moving average of -19.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Right Now?

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.28x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SWIM is $4.64, which is $0.7 above the current price. The public float for SWIM is 105.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWIM on March 09, 2023 was 461.40K shares.

SWIM) stock’s latest price update

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM)’s stock price has increased by 4.38 compared to its previous closing price of 3.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 25.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SWIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SWIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWIM reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SWIM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to SWIM, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

SWIM Trading at 11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.09%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIM rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Latham Group Inc. saw 25.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWIM starting from Bahl Sanjeev, who sale 3,653 shares at the price of $3.58 back on Jan 24. After this action, Bahl Sanjeev now owns 27,211 shares of Latham Group Inc., valued at $13,078 using the latest closing price.

Laven Mark Phillip, the Director of Latham Group Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $2.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Laven Mark Phillip is holding 402,206 shares at $22,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.40 for the present operating margin

+28.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latham Group Inc. stands at -9.89. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.