Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QNRX is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QNRX is $4.50, which is $9.83 above the current price. The public float for QNRX is 10.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QNRX on March 09, 2023 was 657.12K shares.

QNRX’s Market Performance

QNRX’s stock has seen a 3.71% increase for the week, with a -73.97% drop in the past month and a -66.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.61% for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -44.02% for QNRX stock, with a simple moving average of -82.91% for the last 200 days.

QNRX Trading at -59.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.32%, as shares sank -72.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX rose by +4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9382. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -60.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.