Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has seen a -9.82% decrease in the past week, with a -6.20% drop in the past month, and a -24.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.18% for PBTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.69% for PBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -81.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PBTS is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 87.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.94% of that float. The average trading volume of PBTS on March 09, 2023 was 16.16M shares.

PBTS) stock’s latest price update

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. However, the company has seen a -9.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PBTS Trading at -5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.48%, as shares sank -6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0997. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw 2.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.28 for the present operating margin

+33.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -29.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.