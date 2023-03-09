Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (XPDB) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XPDB is 28.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XPDB on March 09, 2023 was 148.39K shares.

XPDB) stock’s latest price update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: XPDB)’s stock price has increased by 0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 10.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XPDB’s Market Performance

XPDB’s stock has risen by 0.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.89% and a quarterly rise of 3.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.56% for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.57% for XPDB stock, with a simple moving average of 3.28% for the last 200 days.

XPDB Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPDB rose by +0.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. saw 1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XPDB

Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (XPDB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.