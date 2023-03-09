Popular Inc. (BPOP) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is above average at 4.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Popular Inc. (BPOP) is $79.60, which is $16.75 above the current market price. The public float for BPOP is 71.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BPOP on March 09, 2023 was 501.70K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BPOP) stock’s latest price update

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP)’s stock price has decreased by -5.43 compared to its previous closing price of 66.46. however, the company has experienced a -9.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BPOP’s Market Performance

BPOP’s stock has fallen by -9.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.42% and a quarterly drop of -5.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Popular Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.68% for BPOP stock, with a simple moving average of -14.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPOP stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BPOP by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BPOP in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $74 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BPOP reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for BPOP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2022.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to BPOP, setting the target price at $107 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

BPOP Trading at -8.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPOP fell by -8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.02. In addition, Popular Inc. saw -5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPOP starting from VAZQUEZ CARLOS J, who sale 9,635 shares at the price of $80.38 back on Aug 26. After this action, VAZQUEZ CARLOS J now owns 118,015 shares of Popular Inc., valued at $774,461 using the latest closing price.

Garcia Jorge J., the Senior VP & Comptroller of Popular Inc., sale 1,383 shares at $80.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Garcia Jorge J. is holding 9,299 shares at $110,937 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Popular Inc. stands at +32.57. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Popular Inc. (BPOP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.