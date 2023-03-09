Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 187.20. however, the company has experienced a 0.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The Best 5 and Worst 5 Nasdaq 100 Stocks in February

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is above average at 2446.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is $221.81, which is $33.33 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 297.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PANW on March 09, 2023 was 4.54M shares.

PANW’s Market Performance

PANW stock saw an increase of 0.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.58% and a quarterly increase of 10.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.75% for PANW stock, with a simple moving average of 13.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $210 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $200. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to PANW, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

PANW Trading at 18.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +17.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.56. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 35.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Arora Nikesh, who sale 6,651 shares at the price of $191.74 back on Mar 03. After this action, Arora Nikesh now owns 1,228,472 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $1,275,263 using the latest closing price.

Golechha Dipak, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $190.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Golechha Dipak is holding 75,607 shares at $380,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.