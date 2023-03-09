OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) is $21.50, which is $11.73 above the current market price. The public float for OPRX is 14.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPRX on March 09, 2023 was 166.39K shares.

OPRX) stock’s latest price update

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX)’s stock price has decreased by -11.08 compared to its previous closing price of 16.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OPRX’s Market Performance

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) has experienced a -20.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.11% drop in the past month, and a -24.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for OPRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.92% for OPRX stock, with a simple moving average of -26.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OPRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPRX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPRX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for OPRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to OPRX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

OPRX Trading at -18.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares sank -19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRX fell by -21.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.42. In addition, OptimizeRx Corporation saw -14.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPRX starting from Odence-Ford Marion, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $15.75 back on Aug 26. After this action, Odence-Ford Marion now owns 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx Corporation, valued at $15,750 using the latest closing price.

FEBBO WILLIAM J, the CEO of OptimizeRx Corporation, purchase 10,700 shares at $15.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that FEBBO WILLIAM J is holding 461,772 shares at $163,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.59 for the present operating margin

+45.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for OptimizeRx Corporation stands at +0.62. Equity return is now at value -7.90, with -7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.