Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT)’s stock price has decreased by -3.77 compared to its previous closing price of 5.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPRT is 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OPRT is $10.92, which is $5.81 above the current price. The public float for OPRT is 30.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPRT on March 09, 2023 was 196.23K shares.

OPRT’s Market Performance

OPRT stock saw a decrease of -15.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.22% for Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.04% for OPRT stock, with a simple moving average of -25.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OPRT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OPRT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $6 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPRT reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for OPRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to OPRT, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

OPRT Trading at -18.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -34.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRT fell by -15.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.34. In addition, Oportun Financial Corporation saw -7.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPRT starting from Vazquez Raul, who purchase 20,577 shares at the price of $6.77 back on Nov 11. After this action, Vazquez Raul now owns 233,709 shares of Oportun Financial Corporation, valued at $139,292 using the latest closing price.

COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON, the CFO & Chief Admin Officer of Oportun Financial Corporation, purchase 8,575 shares at $6.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON is holding 147,647 shares at $57,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oportun Financial Corporation stands at +7.56. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.