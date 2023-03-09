Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, OPEN stock has gone up by 16.42%, with a monthly decline of -34.73% and a quarterly surge of 1.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.56% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.39% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of -54.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is $3.48, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 537.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.95% of that float. On March 09, 2023, OPEN’s average trading volume was 26.45M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has increased by 7.22 compared to its previous closing price of 1.46. but the company has seen a 16.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Opendoor Posts Heavy Losses After Losing Money on Home Sales

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OPEN, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

OPEN Trading at -7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.87%, as shares sank -33.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN rose by +16.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7823. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 34.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from WHEELER CARRIE, who sale 394,700 shares at the price of $1.36 back on Mar 01. After this action, WHEELER CARRIE now owns 18,666,123 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $535,174 using the latest closing price.

Wu Eric Chung-Wei, the Director of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 52,335 shares at $2.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Wu Eric Chung-Wei is holding 30,679,758 shares at $118,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.69. Equity return is now at value -74.40, with -15.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.