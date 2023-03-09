Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG)’s stock price has increased by 0.78 compared to its previous closing price of 11.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) Right Now?

The public float for NVG is 213.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of NVG on March 09, 2023 was 765.22K shares.

NVG’s Market Performance

The stock of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) has seen a 0.35% increase in the past week, with a -6.97% drop in the past month, and a -7.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.01% for NVG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.57% for NVG stock, with a simple moving average of -8.23% for the last 200 days.

NVG Trading at -4.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.80%, as shares sank -6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVG rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.88. In addition, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund saw -4.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.