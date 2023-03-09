Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, NU stock has gone up by 2.67%, with a monthly gain of 1.84% and a quarterly surge of 22.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.45% for Nu Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.47% for NU stock, with a simple moving average of 14.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NU is $6.92, which is $2.12 above than the current price. The public float for NU is 3.13B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. The average trading volume of NU on March 09, 2023 was 26.92M shares.

NU) stock’s latest price update

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU)’s stock price has increased by 3.31 compared to its previous closing price of 4.83. However, the company has experienced a 2.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Chewy, Oracle, Broadcom, Moderna, Nubank: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

In the past week, NU stock has gone up by 2.67%, with a monthly gain of 1.84% and a quarterly surge of 22.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.45% for Nu Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.47% for NU stock, with a simple moving average of 14.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NU

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NU, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

NU Trading at 14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd. saw 22.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at -9.76. Equity return is now at value -2.80, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.