Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT)’s stock price has increased by 2.04 compared to its previous closing price of 4.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Right Now?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 78.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) by analysts is $4.46, which is -$0.04 below the current market price. The public float for NAT is 203.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of NAT was 3.33M shares.

NAT’s Market Performance

NAT stock saw an increase of 1.58% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 38.04% and a quarterly increase of 22.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.33% for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.08% for NAT stock, with a simple moving average of 53.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAT reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for NAT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NAT, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

NAT Trading at 33.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +36.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 47.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.43 for the present operating margin

+32.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at +8.94. Equity return is now at value -9.60, with -5.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.