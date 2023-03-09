New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB)’s stock price has increased by 0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 8.35. However, the company has seen a -4.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Right Now?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NYCB is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NYCB is $10.63, which is $2.31 above the current market price. The public float for NYCB is 672.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume for NYCB on March 09, 2023 was 8.54M shares.

NYCB’s Market Performance

NYCB stock saw a decrease of -4.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.96% and a quarterly a decrease of -1.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.91% for NYCB stock, with a simple moving average of -10.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYCB reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for NYCB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NYCB, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

NYCB Trading at -9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -16.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.10. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw -2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Davis Reginald E, who sale 4,600 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Feb 07. After this action, Davis Reginald E now owns 123,033 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $45,863 using the latest closing price.

Rosenfeld Ronald A., the Director of New York Community Bancorp Inc., purchase 30,800 shares at $24.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Rosenfeld Ronald A. is holding 30,800 shares at $756,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +27.79. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.