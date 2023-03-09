Neuronetics Inc. (STIM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) is $8.67, which is $5.92 above the current market price. The public float for STIM is 26.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STIM on March 09, 2023 was 216.41K shares.

STIM) stock’s latest price update

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM)’s stock price has decreased by -10.93 compared to its previous closing price of 4.21. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -31.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STIM’s Market Performance

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) has experienced a -31.94% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -38.52% drop in the past month, and a -39.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.97% for STIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.96% for STIM stock, with a simple moving average of -14.60% for the last 200 days.

STIM Trading at -36.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares sank -38.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIM fell by -31.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, Neuronetics Inc. saw -45.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STIM starting from MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW, who sale 11,044 shares at the price of $5.91 back on Feb 16. After this action, MACAN WILLIAM ANDREW now owns 400,539 shares of Neuronetics Inc., valued at $65,270 using the latest closing price.

Furlong Stephen, the CFO of Neuronetics Inc., sale 13,148 shares at $5.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Furlong Stephen is holding 442,134 shares at $77,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.94 for the present operating margin

+77.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neuronetics Inc. stands at -56.39. Equity return is now at value -49.80, with -28.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.