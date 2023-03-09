NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, NRBO stock has gone up by 13.44%, with a monthly gain of 1.47% and a quarterly plunge of -42.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.80% for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.79% for NRBO stock, with a simple moving average of -89.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NRBO is also noteworthy at -0.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NRBO is $6.00, which is $5.18 above than the current price. The public float for NRBO is 6.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.58% of that float. The average trading volume of NRBO on March 09, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

NRBO) stock’s latest price update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO)’s stock price has increased by 2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 0.80. However, the company has experienced a 13.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRBO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NRBO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRBO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2020.

NRBO Trading at 9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares surge +3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRBO rose by +12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7129. In addition, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 13.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NRBO

Equity return is now at value -134.30, with -115.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.