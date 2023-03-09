Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NVTS stock has gone up by 10.84%, with a monthly gain of 19.47% and a quarterly surge of 51.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.01% for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.64% for NVTS stock, with a simple moving average of 33.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.46x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) by analysts is $8.81, which is $2.06 above the current market price. The public float for NVTS is 96.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.80% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of NVTS was 1.36M shares.

NVTS) stock’s latest price update

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS)’s stock price has increased by 6.80 compared to its previous closing price of 6.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $15 based on the research report published on February 24th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVTS reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for NVTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NVTS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

NVTS Trading at 35.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +17.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS rose by +10.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.89. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation saw 92.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Moxam David, who sale 81,566 shares at the price of $6.17 back on Feb 27. After this action, Moxam David now owns 832,662 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $503,262 using the latest closing price.

Sheridan Eugene, the President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, sale 263,109 shares at $4.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Sheridan Eugene is holding 2,214,083 shares at $1,076,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-303.31 for the present operating margin

+31.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stands at +197.62. Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.