Natera Inc. (NTRA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Natera Inc. (NTRA) by analysts is $75.36, which is $15.44 above the current market price. The public float for NTRA is 102.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.00% of that float. On March 09, 2023, the average trading volume of NTRA was 1.47M shares.

NTRA) stock’s latest price update

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA)’s stock price has increased by 2.55 compared to its previous closing price of 57.73. but the company has seen a 4.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NTRA’s Market Performance

Natera Inc. (NTRA) has experienced a 4.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.92% rise in the past month, and a 52.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for NTRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.29% for NTRA stock, with a simple moving average of 36.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NTRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NTRA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $58 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTRA reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for NTRA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to NTRA, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on April 25th of the previous year.

NTRA Trading at 33.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.56% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares surge +34.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.98. In addition, Natera Inc. saw 47.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRA starting from Chapman Steven Leonard, who sale 40,835 shares at the price of $55.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Chapman Steven Leonard now owns 205,128 shares of Natera Inc., valued at $2,245,925 using the latest closing price.

RABINOWITZ DANIEL, the SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of Natera Inc., sale 9,312 shares at $55.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that RABINOWITZ DANIEL is holding 175,387 shares at $521,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-64.83 for the present operating margin

+44.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natera Inc. stands at -66.79. Equity return is now at value -106.70, with -47.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Natera Inc. (NTRA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.